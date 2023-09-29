South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $26.18. 32,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 34,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPFI shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $445.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $618,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

