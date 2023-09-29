Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 1.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.15. 12,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MLFNF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLFNF

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.