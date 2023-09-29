Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

