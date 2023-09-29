Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rhinebeck Bancorp
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.