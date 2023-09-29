SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 4.6%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.
