Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 4.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 52,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 161,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.27.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.