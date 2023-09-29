WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.61. 319,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 438,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,668,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 341,602 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 216,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

