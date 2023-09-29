VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 1,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

