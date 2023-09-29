Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Trading Up 14.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold
Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scott’s Liquid Gold
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.