Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $3.62 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Ordinals has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00013419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $76.09 million and $26.97 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.60709302 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $27,100,892.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

