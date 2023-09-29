Stratis Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $71.96 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.05 or 0.06196595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,716,409 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.