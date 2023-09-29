Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,428.39 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $34,428.39 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00174806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00050336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.