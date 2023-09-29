Kyrrex (KRRX) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. Kyrrex has a market cap of $39.40 million and $68,211.07 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyrrex has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

