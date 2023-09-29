Safe Price Tops $3.53 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00013062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $73.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00174806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00050336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

