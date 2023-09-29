Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.14). Approximately 41,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 214,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £548.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.19.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

