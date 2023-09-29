Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 0.9%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $69.68. 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Peoples Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58.

Peoples Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

