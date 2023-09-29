Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.11 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASBFY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

