Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

ARRJF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

