Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Grows By 300.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AMXEF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

