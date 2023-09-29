Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Grows By 300.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AMXEF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.84.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
