ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $418.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.20. ASM International has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $501.70.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

