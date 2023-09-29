Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 76.2% in September

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

