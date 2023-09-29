Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 113.3% in September

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the August 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,282.0 days.

Appen Stock Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Appen has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Appen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

