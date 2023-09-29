Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

ANNSF opened at $147.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $171.38.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

