Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Sep 29th, 2023

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Aperam has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

