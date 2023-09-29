Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Grows By 48.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Shares of ANZFF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

