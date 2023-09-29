ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $248.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.29.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63. ResMed has a 12 month low of $136.20 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

