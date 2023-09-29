Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 217 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.