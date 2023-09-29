Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 197,438 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ISD stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

