Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $55.81 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

