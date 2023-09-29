Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,401 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $23,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.89 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

