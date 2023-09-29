Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Roblox worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,909,869 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.