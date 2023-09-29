Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,294 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Safehold worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.33%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

