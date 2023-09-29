Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAK

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.