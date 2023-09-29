Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

