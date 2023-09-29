Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 946.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

