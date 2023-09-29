Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Park City Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Park City Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 28.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

