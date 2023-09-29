Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Stock Position Decreased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

WF opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

