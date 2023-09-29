Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 993 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ETHO stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

About Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

