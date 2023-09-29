Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 75.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

