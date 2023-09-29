Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $103.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

