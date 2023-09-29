Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

