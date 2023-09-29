Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires Shares of 2,921 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,319. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

