Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 166 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

