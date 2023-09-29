Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.98. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 182.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

