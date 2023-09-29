Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 735 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

CBSH opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

