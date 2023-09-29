Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 472 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $105.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

