Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 166 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $143.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

