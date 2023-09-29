Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,272 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMD opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

