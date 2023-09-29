Essex Savings Bank Sells 59 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.96.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

