Essex Savings Bank Invests $211,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after buying an additional 4,607,084 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

