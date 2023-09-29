Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.